India, Qatar elevate ties to 'strategic partnership', sign MoUs to boost economic ties India and Qatar have decided to elevate their ties to 'strategic partnership' as the agreement for the same was exchanged in the presence of PM Modi and Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

India and Qatar on Tuesday decided to elevate their ties to the 'strategic partnership' as the Agreement on Establishment of Strategic Partnership between India and Qatar was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at Hyderabad House, in Delhi. Both countries also signed an agreement on the Revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income.

Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani arrived in Delhi on Monday on a two-day State visit, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at the Palam Technical Airport in the national capital on Monday. The Prime Minister described the Qatar Amir as his brother and wished him a fruitful stay in India.

(With inputs from ANI)