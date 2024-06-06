From Bangladesh to Sri Lankan PMs, these leaders are invited to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Bangladesh PM (L), PM Modi (C) and Sri Lanka PM (R).

New Delhi: Invitations have been sent to several South Asian leaders for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi for Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time.

Heads of countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius have been invited to attend the grand ceremony on June 8, news agency PTI reported citing people familiar with the matter.

PM Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Besides, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, top leaders of Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are likely to be among the foreign leaders to be invited to Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

The media division of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said Modi invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. It said Wickremesinghe accepted the invite and congratulated Modi on the electoral victory in a phone call.

"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," it said. Modi also had a phone conversation with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and invited her to attend his swearing-in ceremony which she accepted, diplomatic sources of the news agency claimed.

Nepal PM also invited to attend swearing-in event

The people cited above said Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth are set to be invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Modi had a separate phone conversation with Prachanda. The formal invitations are set to be sent on Thursday, said one of the people cited above.

The leaders of regional grouping SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended Modi's first swearing-in ceremony when he took the reins as the prime minister after a massive electoral victory for the BJP. Leaders of the BIMSTEC countries attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2019 when he became prime minister for the second consecutive term.

Modi is likely to take oath on June 8. Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. The majority mark in the Lower House is 272.

