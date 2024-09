Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI PM Modi reaches Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, after concluding his three-day visit visit to the United States. During his visit, he attended the QUAD Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York. Along with that, he held some key bilateral meetings.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.