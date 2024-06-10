PM Modi sits next to Maldives' Muizzu at Presidential banquet amid strained ties, photo goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN/X PM Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday graced the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. Besides PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan hit headlines. At the dinner, Muizzu was seen sitting next to PM Modi, sharing a laugh. The photo of the same went viral on social media platforms, where netizens started speculating about the conversation between the two world leaders.

It is Muizzu's first visit to India after he became the island nation's president on November 17 last year.

Notably, the ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. The Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians earlier this month.

After relishing dinner, PM Modi held a joint interaction with all Heads of State and Government, where President Murmu was seen exchanging handshakes with her Maldivian counterpart. But, the placement of chairs at the dinner table indicates a wider significance. Although it was not known about the details of the discussion between PM Modi and Muizzu, the picture indicates the relations between India and Maldives may cool down.

Jaishankar meets Muizzu

Earlier today, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar met Muizzu in the national capital amid frayed relations between the two nations. The latest meeting of the duo came hours after Jaishankar took oath as the minister in the Narendra Modi-led government. "Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely," Jaishankar wrote on social media after the meeting in New Delhi.

Modi took the oath for the third straight term, days after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha polls. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the participation of the leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region on the "momentous occasion" of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and Union Council of Ministers underlines India's deep-rooted bonds of friendship and cooperation with the region.

Leaders congratulate PM Modi for his third term

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Modi met the visiting leaders in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The leaders congratulated him for taking oath as the prime minister of India for the historic third consecutive term, the MEA said. "Thanking them for gracing the occasion, the prime minister reaffirmed India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR Vision'. "The prime minister emphasised that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with the countries even as it pursues its goal of Vikshit Bharat by 2047," it said.

"In this context, he called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region. He further added that India would continue to amplify the voice of the Global South in the international arena," the MEA said in a statement.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am grateful to all the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing-in ceremony. India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress." India has been cooperating with the countries of the Indian Ocean region under the broader policy framework of SAGAR or Security and Growth for all in the Region.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: 'India, Maldives will work...': Jaishankar holds meeting with Muizzu in a first move after taking oath I WATCH