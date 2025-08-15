India, Pakistan were ready to go nuclear, we solved it: Trump During his remarks at the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump also said that at least six to seven aircraft were "knocked out of the air" during the India-Pakistan military standoff in May.

Washington:

US President on Thursday (local time) claimed India and Pakistan were ready to go nuclear during the four-day conflict in May, but stressed that he resolved the conflict between the two countries. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Oval Office.

"If you look at Pakistan and India planes were being knocked out of the air. Six or seven planes came down. They were ready to go, maybe nuclear. We solved that," said the US President.

India's Operation Sindoor

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India had launched Operation Sindoor and neutralised multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was conducted in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists.

These strikes led to an intense four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan. However, the two countries announced a ceasefire on May 10 after the Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart.

However, Trump on multiple occasions has claimed that he resolved the military conflict between India and Pakistan. The Indian government, however, has repeatedly said that no third party was involved in the mediation between New Delhi and Islamabad.

PM Modi, Trump's telephonic conversation in June

Later, PM Modi also held a telephonic conversation with Trump and rejected his offer of mediation with Pakistan. Giving details about the conversation that lasted 35 minutes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the call "was held at the request of President Trump".

"Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. There is complete political unanimity in India on this issue," Misri had said in a statement. "Prime Minister Modi said that on the night of May 6-7, India had targeted only terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India’s actions were very measured, precise, and non-escalatory."