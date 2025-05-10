India-Pakistan tensions: G7 nations call for urgent de-escalation in conflict, urge dialogue for resolution A G7 statement said that the bloc is closely monitoring the situation and supports a swift and lasting diplomatic solution to the crisis.

New Delhi:

The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday called on India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and urgently de-escalate their ongoing military conflict through dialogue.

The appeal from the influential international grouping comes as tensions continue to rise between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

A G7 statement said that the bloc is closely monitoring the situation and supports a swift and lasting diplomatic solution to the crisis.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. They urged both nations to avoid further escalation.

"Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability," the statement read. "We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of civilians on both sides of the border."

The G7 reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation and encouraged India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue aimed at achieving a peaceful and sustainable resolution.

The G7 is an informal bloc of seven of the world's most advanced and industrialised economies. It includes -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States

The European Union also participates in G7 meetings but is not counted as one of the seven members.

The G7 was originally formed in the 1970s to discuss and coordinate economic policy among the major industrial powers. Over time, its focus expanded to include global issues such as security, climate change, development, health crises, and now geopolitical tensions.

Although it has no permanent secretariat or legal authority, the G7 is influential due to the political and economic power of its members.