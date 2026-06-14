'India no longer just a consumer, its a contributor of global solutions': PM Modi's strong message from France

New Delhi:

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bharat Innovates event in France’s Nice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message on India's growing global role, saying the country is “no longer merely consuming solutions developed elsewhere but is actively contributing solutions to the world's biggest challenges.” PM Modi said that while many countries engage in trade and strategic partnerships, only a few relationships are built on a shared vision. According to him, the India-France partnership is one such bond, rooted in trust, common values, innovation and long-term goals.

Connection, conviction and innovation

The Prime Minister described the India-France partnership as one that combines "connection and conviction" along with innovation and inspiration. He said the relationship has evolved beyond diplomacy and commerce, becoming a platform for addressing global issues together.

From security cooperation to sustainability initiatives, both nations have worked closely on matters affecting humanity. PM Modi pointed to collaborations such as the International Solar Alliance and growing cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

India emerging as a global innovation hub

Addressing entrepreneurs, investors and innovators gathered at the event, PM Modi said innovation has become an integral part of India's identity. He noted that the country is witnessing a startup revolution, with young Indians developing solutions aimed at improving lives and tackling global challenges.

"India is innovating for a sustainable future. India is innovating for the world," he said.

The Prime Minister added that Bharat Innovates has been designed to take the ideas and innovations of India's youth to the global stage and connect them with international expertise and investment. PM Modi described the new platform as a bridge between Indian talent and European capital.

He said it would help young innovators gain access to global networks, research institutions, investors and industry leaders. The initiative is expected to showcase promising startups from India's leading educational and technical institutions while creating opportunities for collaboration with international partners.

Macron praises India’s innovation journey

French President Emmanuel Macron also addressed the gathering and praised India's achievements in innovation and technology. Referring to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing mission, Macron said India has demonstrated remarkable scientific and technological capabilities.

He also congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister since independence and described India's rise as a global innovation powerhouse as a source of inspiration. The Bharat Innovates event was jointly inaugurated by PM Modi and Macron in Nice as part of efforts to deepen cooperation in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

The programme brings together startups, venture capital firms, policymakers and researchers from India, France and several other countries.

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