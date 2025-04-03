India national gets 35 years of jail in US for sexual exploitation of minors, child pornography The man identified as Sai Kumar Kurremula, living in Edmond, Oklahoma has been sentenced to serve 420 months in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of three children and transportation of child pornography.

An Indian National in the US has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually exploiting children through a social media app where he would pose as a teenage boy. The 31-year-old gained their trust and then threatened and extorted them with child pornography when they refused to listen to him.

US District Judge Charles Goodwin, who pronounced the verdict, noted that these offences are of the most serious kind as they involve such vulnerable victims. The judge also highlighted that the trauma inflicted on the Kurremula’s victims will have an echoing effect on them throughout their lives, and the jail term awarded to him is a reflection of the same.

Kurremula was charged with sexual exploitation in April, 2024

Kurremula, who is on an immigrant visa, was charged with sexual exploitation of children and child pornography last year in April, 2024. The FBI began investigating an account on a social media messaging app involving one user who was sexually exploiting minor girls in 2023.

Public documents and evidence at the hearing where Kurremula was sentenced alleged that at least 19 minors were exploited by him via a social media messaging app and also held him culpable of posing as a teenager of 1 to 14 years of age.

It was revealed that Kurremula would manipulate, threaten and extort his victims to produce child pornography. The 31-year-old abuser pleaded guilty and admitted to having sexually exploited three minors and knowingly transporting child pornography.

"The appalling exploitation, manipulation, and coercion of multiple children by this defendant justly warranted the 35-year sentence imposed by the Court. This case serves as a clear warning to others that the strongest of penalties await those who exploit and victimize our children. These disgusting actions robbed the victims of their innocence and caused unthinkable harm," the judge said.