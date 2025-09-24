'Bombing their own people': India mocks Pakistan at UN over air attack on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa India's response came after reports that the Pakistani Air Force conducted airstrikes in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which killed at least 24 people, including women and children.

India on Tuesday criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing Islamabad of "bombing their own people" and misusing the forum to level unfounded allegations against New Delhi.

The response came after reports that the Pakistani Air Force carried out airstrikes in Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in at least 24 deaths, including women and children. Social media videos circulating from the area show scenes of devastation, with rubble-strewn streets, burned vehicles, and bodies being recovered from collapsed buildings.

Speaking during Agenda Item 4 of the UNHRC session, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi, a 2012-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, said, "A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India."

"Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution — perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people," he added.

At least 24 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured on Monday when explosive materials stored at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban exploded in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The blast was reportedly caused by bomb-making material stored by Pakistani Taliban fighters. However, other reports suggest Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets carried out air strikes.

Police believe that the blast occurred in a compound where Pakistani Taliban members were storing bomb-making materials. The resulting explosion claimed the lives of at least 10 civilians, including women and children, as well as 14 militants. Local authorities confirmed the scale of destruction, with several nearby homes also being destroyed in the blast.

