'India may strike at any point along LoC in Kashmir': Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's latest warning Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has annouced a slew of measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Islamabad:

As the tensions between India and Pakistan rise in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned that India could launch a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Kashmir. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Asif said, "There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC. New Delhi will be given a befitting reply."

He added that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for an international probe into the Pahalgam incident.

The political leadership in Pakistan has been issuing constant warnings after India vowed to take strong retaliatory measures. Last week, Information Minister Atta Tarar had said that 24-36 hours were important, fearing a possible strike by India. However, time passed, and there was no action by India.

Pakistan Army chief General Munir on Monday underscored his intention to "respond with full force" to protect “national prestige and prosperity of his people”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking “firm and decisive” action against terrorists and their backers.

PM Modi has also given “complete operational freedom” to the country's top defence brass to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the attack.