‘India one of our closest allies’: Maldives' tourism industry condemns anti-PM Modi remarks amid boycott calls

India-Maldives row: The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has condemned the derogatory remarks made by some deputy ministers on social media platforms against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and termed India as “one of our closes allies”. It said that India has always been a first responder to various crises in the past. Derogatory comments were made by the deputy minister of Maldives, along with some other ministers, days after PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep last week.

What did the Association say?

"The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry strongly condemns the derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms, directed towards the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi as well as the people of India. India is one of our closest neighbours and allies. India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the Government as well as people of India have maintained with us," said MATI in a statement on Monday.

It also said that India has been a “consistent and significant” contributor to the tourism industry of Maldives.

“A contributor that has greatly assisted our recovery efforts during COVID-19, right after we re-opened our borders. Since then, India has continued to remain as one of the top markets for the Maldives,” the industry said.

“It is our sincere wish that the close relationship between our two nations endures for generations to come and as such, we refrain from actions or speech that may have any negative impact on our good relationship,” it added.

Backlash on social media

Following the remarks by the Maldivian ministers, there was immense backlash on social media. India’s one of the biggest online travel platforms EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to the Maldives amid the ongoing row.

Several personalities condemned the comments made from the other side and advocated visiting Lakshadweep and other Indian islands, which also have picturesque views. People on social media urged the citizens to boycott visiting Maldives as tourists and visit Indian islands instead. Several flight tickets to Maldives were reportedly cancelled.

Controversy on remarks over PM Modi

A massive controversy had erupted last week following derogatory remarks by deputy minister of Maldives and other ministers who made racist remarks thrown at India, while also mocking PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and his attempt to promote tourism in the island Union Territory of India.

The Maldivian government distanced itself from the remarks made by the leaders stating that “opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives”.

India took up the issue with Male, and also summoned Maldivian Envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb yesterday.

(With ANI inputs)

