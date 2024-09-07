India, Maldives hold fifth round of defence talks for first time after withdrawal of Indian troops

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

New Delhi: In another sign of a thaw in tensions between India and the Maldives since President Mohamed Muizzu came to power, both countries took part in the fifth Defence Cooperation Dialogue on Friday (September 6) where they discussed matters related to bilateral defence cooperation and expediting the implementation of various projects in this regard.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms in the Maldives. The withdrawal of Indian troops was completed by May 10 and were replaced by 'competent Indian civilian personnel'. The Dornier aircraft and the helicopters were earlier operated by Indian military personnel and were stopped soon after President Muizzu took oath last November.

"The two sides also deliberated on few other areas of common interest such as high-level exchanges and capability development projects. The aspects of participation in forthcoming bilateral military exercise were also discussed. The entire range of talks were productive which will advance shared interests of both the nations in near future and bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region," said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement on the talks.

Jaishankar's visit to Maldives

According to the Ministry of Defence, the talks took place in New Delhi on Friday and the Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane while the Maldivian delegation was led by General lbrahim Hilmy, the Chief of Defence Force in Maldives National Defence Force. The last defence talks were held in March last year when former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who boosted ties with India, was in power.

These talks are significant as they signal a possible improvement in India-Maldives relations, since External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to the Maldives last year and met Muizzu. He assured the country's top leadership that the Maldives remains an important partner of India in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

Muizzu praises India

During the visit, Muizzu expressed commitment to preserving and strengthening relations with neighbouring India, calling it one of the "closest allies and invaluable partners" of the archipelago nation. Muizzu acknowledged that India has facilitated and provided aid "whenever the Maldives has needed it" and the initiatives will provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity.

He also asserted that centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a strong sense of kinship have nourished the relations between the Maldives and India. Muizzu said Maldivians value the deep and historic ties with the Indian people and are committed to its preservation and enhancement. He also expressed optimism on seeing Maldives-India cooperation prosper and develop in the coming years.

Muizzu's foreign policy is believed to be strongly pivoting towards China with Muizzu travelling to Beijing in January and meeting top Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping. His government has also signed a defence agreement with the Chinese military under which the People's Liberation Army will assist the Maldivian security and defence forces.

