India lodges strong protest over arrest of ISKCON leader in Bangladesh, says ensure safety, security of Hindus

A day after Bangladesh police arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka, India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest against the arrest. Calling the incident "unfortunate", the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement stressed that the perpetrators of attacks on Hindus incidents remain at large, and charges were imposed on the leader who advocated for the rights of the community.

A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday ordered to send to jail Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, after turning down his bail appeal. “The court of Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order around 11:45 am on Tuesday,” BDNews24.com said. The followers of the Hindu priest began to chant slogans in protest at the court premises as he was not granted bail, the news portal added.

India's sharp response

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," MEA said in a statement.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka. “Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges.

Citing Sanatani Jagran Jote's key organiser, Gaurang Das Brahmachari, Bdnews24 news portal said on Monday that Das was supposed to go to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.

Earlier, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

