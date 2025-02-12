India likely to hand over list of 12 US-based gangsters to authorities as PM Modi set to meet Trump: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Arrested gangster (Representative Image)

As PM Modi is slated to meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday, India is likely to hand over a list of 12 US-based gangsters to the American authorities. The list has been prepared following the directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to a report by Indian Express, the list includes names such as Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Report mentions names of gangsters in the list

The report quotes a source as saying that following MHA's directions, the list was prepared and their criminal dossiers were attached. The source added that the Indian authorities "expect smooth communication with their American counterpart." It also mentions the names in the list, including Brar’s associate Darmanjot Singh Kahlon alias Darman Kahlon, Amritpal Singh, Harjot Singh, Harbir Singh, Navroop Singh, Swaran Singh alias Fauji, Sahil Kailash Ritoli, Yogesh alias Bobby Beri, Ashu alias Bhanu Pratap Sambhli, and Aman Sambhi.

Anmol, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of planning the conspiracy to murder NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, was nabbed was US authorities last November.

Brar, who is a key member of the Bishnoi gang, was declared a designated terrorist by the centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and later travelled to California.

Gangsters in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers

The Indian Express report also adds that most of the gangsters whose names feature in the list are in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, as they allegedly smuggle "huge quantities of narcotics from Pakistan to India". The smuggling activities are reported to be undertaken using drones and through the sea route as well.

These gangsters use VPNs to hide their location and encrypt communications, making tracing challenging. The source says they use encrypted messaging apps for secure communication.

Also Read | UK launches crackdown on illegal immigration; targets Indian restaurants, arrests hundreds