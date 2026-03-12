India joins 135 nations as UNSC to denounce Iran's 'egregious' attacks on Gulf nations

United Nations:

India has joined 135 nations in condemning Iran's "egregious" attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council nations, and Jordan as it co-sponsored a resolution in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday. The resolution demanded that Tehran immediately stop all attacks and criticised its threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.

The 15-nation UNSC, currently presided over by the United States, adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 13 votes in favour and none against, while veto-wielding permanent members China and Russia abstained.

India backs resolution condemning Iran's attacks

India’s position aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of the attacks on Gulf states, which he said violated their territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The resolution was led by Bahrain and co-sponsored by India along with 135 countries. These included Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Yemen and Zambia.

Support for sovereignty of Gulf states

The resolution reiterated strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

It condemned the attacks by Iran on these countries and said such acts violate international law and pose a serious threat to international peace and security. The resolution demanded an immediate halt to all attacks by Iran on the Gulf states and Jordan. It also called on Tehran to immediately and unconditionally stop any provocations or threats to neighbouring countries, including the use of proxy forces.

The UNSC also reaffirmed that the navigational rights and freedoms of merchant and commercial vessels must be respected in accordance with international law, particularly along critical maritime routes.

Strait of Hormuz closure and oil supply disruption

The resolution condemned any actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing or obstructing international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz or threatening maritime security in the Bab Al Mandab.

It also noted the right of member states, under international law, to defend their vessels against attacks and provocations that undermine navigational rights and maritime security.

The resolution further condemned attacks on residential areas and civilian objects that resulted in civilian casualties and damage to buildings. It expressed solidarity with the affected countries and their people.

It also urged Iran to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflict.