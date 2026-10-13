India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions, urges them to stay indoors

Riyadh:

India on Tuesday (October 13) issued a fresh security advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to remain calm and vigilant in view of an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom. Saudi Arabia has been facing a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

'Remain calm and vigilant'

The Embassy of India in Riyadh urged Indian nationals to prioritise safety and strictly observe official guidelines amid the ongoing security situation. "In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory.

The mission also advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the advisory noted.

Despite the heightened security situation, the mission confirmed that diplomatic and consular services remain operational. "Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced passport/attestation services through VFS are continuing to function normally," the statement affirmed.

Indian national killed

The advisory was issued after an Indian national was killed in the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, which also left several people injured, including 11 Indians.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who died in the attack, and conveyed condolences to his family. "The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026, in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral," the Indian mission said.

It said among those injured, four persons currently remain in the ICU, 4 are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while 3 persons have been discharged. "The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," the Indian mission said.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights. "Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining a visa from the respective country as per their rules," it said.

24x7 Control Room

The Embassy has opened a 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia. Telephone: +966-1 1-488469 8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only • WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only) • Email: cw.rivadh@mea.gov.in

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and the holy city of Madinah.

Riyadh airport shut till October 17

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh will remain closed until October 17 following a series of deadly attacks.

A Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), an official aviation alert informing pilots and airlines about flight restrictions, issued on Monday said the airport would remain closed until 2100 GMT on October 17. The extension is expected to force airlines to continue cancelling or rescheduling flights to the Saudi capital as authorities assess the security situation.

Regarding the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Indian mission said the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations. "Flight operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions," it said.

Indian carriers have also suspended operations to Saudi Arabia.

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