India issues advisory to its nationals in Italy amid protests, urges them to exercise caution

Rome:

The Indian Embassy in Rome on Monday advised Indian nationals across Italy to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas amid protests and demonstrations in several cities. The embassy urged Indians to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in view of the ongoing demonstrations.

The protests against the rising cost of living began peacefully across several cities on Sunday. In Milan, rioters clashed with police, looted stores and set property ablaze.

Indian Embassy issues emergency numbers

The embassy, in a social media post, said there were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. "There were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas & locations where protests are taking place, and follow local news about such events," it said.

The embassy said Indian nationals could contact its office in Rome at +39 331 614 2085 in an emergency. They could also contact the Consulate General of India in Milan at +39 3881647527.

Giorgia Meloni condemns 'acts of violence'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence in a social media post, while acknowledging the right to peaceful demonstration. "I have great respect for the thousands of people who today demonstrated peacefully," Meloni wrote, referring to the mobilisation called by the CGIL trade union, which also saw the participation of left-wing leaders.

She said participation was the foundation of a healthy democracy but stressed that violence during demonstrations could not be ignored. Referring to incidents in Milan, Turin and Bologna, Meloni said stones had been thrown at law enforcement officers in Milan, while the disorder in Bologna had led to the precautionary closure of a railway station.

"Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not," she wrote. Meloni also urged opposition parties to unequivocally condemn acts of violence and call for peaceful demonstrations, adding that silence in the face of such incidents was unacceptable.

She said people carrying cobblestones and hammers were stopped in Turin and a railway station was closed as a precautionary measure in Bologna.

Meloni requested the opposition to unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and issue a clear appeal for every mobilisation to be peaceful.

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