'Indebted to you': Netanyahu's message to PM Modi as he recalls first date with Sara at Indian restaurant

Jerusalem:

During a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Thursday (February 26) alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a touching personal story highlighting their deep bond. Recalling an early romantic outing, Netanyahu reminisced about what he called their "first or second date" at a Tel Aviv Indian restaurant, crediting the "unbelievable" food for setting the perfect tone.

A memorable first for Sara Netanyahu

Netanyahu fondly noted that his wife, Sara, experienced Indian cuisine for the first time that evening, making it an exceptional introduction. "The date was excellent too- not only because of the food," he added with warmth, underscoring the evening's success that left lasting impressions on his family.

Gratitude and bright future for ties

Expressing profound appreciation, Netanyahu thanked Modi, saying he felt "indebted" both personally and on behalf of his children. He emphasized the heartfelt friendship extending from individuals to governments and peoples, predicting it would "flourish and strengthen" further from Modi's visit. "Thank you, thank you, Narendra," he concluded, encapsulating optimism for deepened India-Israel relations.

Delegation-level talks with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted high-level delegation talks in Jerusalem on Thursday. This engagement marked a key highlight of Modi's two-day state visit, signaling a fresh chapter in the robust bilateral relationship between India and Israel.

Strategic meeting with President Herzog

Modi also held discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, emphasizing the partnership's expanding strategic importance and worldwide significance. The leaders explored immense opportunities for collaboration, with Modi stressing that ties "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good."

Praise for Israel's sectoral expertise

Modi spotlighted Israel's leadership in science, innovation, education, water management, and agriculture. "You have great expertise in certain areas," he noted, adding that India has effectively implemented several Israeli agricultural practices, yielding promising results.

Reviewing key collaborative advances

The talks assessed progress in innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges. India continues to integrate Israeli drip irrigation and advanced farming technologies into its development programs, with Modi affirming plans to expand these successful models nationwide.

Personal bonds and visit invitation

The conversation warmed with personal notes, as Modi appreciated Herzog's thoughtful insights and regard for India. He issued a heartfelt invitation: "The people of India are very eager to welcome you," encouraging Herzog to witness India's rich diversity up close.

Mutual visions and youth-led future

Herzog hailed India as "an essential part of a great future for the Middle East" and Israel as vital to India's path ahead, praising its global economic momentum. He called for university partnerships to harness young Indian innovators worldwide, proposing student exchanges to reshape geopolitics for the Global South's benefit, linking it to the US and Southeast Asia.