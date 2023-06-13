India Ideas Summit 2023: Blinken hails India for providing over 1 million jobs to Americans I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while addressing an event in America.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who was addressing an event in America, has acknowledged how India has contributed to the growth of his country and underscored that a recent mega aircraft deal by Indian businessman Ratan Tata will contribute to an estimated one million plus jobs.

While addressing the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington DC on Monday, the top US official said that the trade relations between the two nations reached $191 billion last year-- making the US, India's largest trading partner.

"Just this February, Air India announced a historic purchase of more than 200 Boeing aircraft, which will support an estimated one million plus jobs across 44 of the United States," Blinken said. Interestingly, earlier this year, Tata Group's Air India ordered 220 planes from Boeing-- an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells aeroplanes.

Blinken hails upcoming visit of PM Modi

Notably, the crucial statement from Blinken came nearly 10 days before the scheduled visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. "We are here almost literally, on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi, one that will further solidify what President Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century," said Blinken.

Further, he dubbed the relations between the two democratic countries as "unique" and "deeply" bonded. "We see this (India-US) defining the relationship as a unique connection between the world's oldest and largest democracies, with a special obligation now to demonstrate that our governments can deliver for and empower all of our citizens," he said.

India is playing a crucial role: Blinken

"We see all of this and the deep bonds between our people who participate in exchange programs, stream shows like having to watch me stop chef. I know there are a few folks in the audience who do that. But, maybe most important here in the United States and Indian American diaspora over a 4 million strong and growing stronger every day," added Blinken.

Also, during the event, he asserted that India has played a significant role in addressing world pressing issues including health, regional and Indo-Pacific region. "I have witnessed India's constructive leadership on these issues up close these last two and a half years, and I see it in their ambitious agenda at this year's G20," he noted.

Also Read: US: Trump lands in Florida for history-making federal court appearance in classified document case

Latest World News