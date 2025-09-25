India hosting Hasina created tensions: Bangladesh's Yunus on strained ties with New Delhi | Watch Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where both leaders were attending.

New Delhi:

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, said the relationship between India and Bangladesh was going through a rough patch as New Delhi did not like the protest triggered by the students last year. Yunus said Sheikh Hasina had taken refuge in India, which was “creating tension” between the two nations.

He also accused the former Bangladesh Prime Minister of ‘killing’ young people, which ultimately led to the mess.

“We have problems with India right now because they did not like what the students have done. They are hosting Hasina who created all these problems and killed young people. That created lots of problems between India and Bangladesh,” he said in an interview.

He also said ‘fake’ media reports from India were also responsible for the worsened tensions.

"A lot of fake news is coming from India, propaganda that it's an Islamist movement," Yunus added.

Muhammad Yunus- Shehbaz Sharif meeting at UNGA

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where both leaders were attending.

During their conversation at the UN Headquarters, Yunus welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to boost engagement and emphasized the need to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

Bangladesh protests and Hasina’s ouster

In mid‑2024, Bangladesh witnessed massive student‑led protests ignited by a court ruling reinstating quotas in public sector jobs. The unrest triggered nationwide demonstrations over the order. Furious students resorted to arson and vandalism.

The protests gradually turned into a movement against Sheikh Hasina. Protesters stormed Hasina’s residence in Dhaka on August 5, compelling her to flee the country. Since then, she has been staying in India.

The interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has banned the Awami League and charged Hasina in absentia with crimes against humanity.