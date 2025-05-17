'India hit us wherever it wanted, US bailed us out': Pak journalist's explosive take on Indo-Pak understanding Moeed Pirzada also underscored that the Indian side showed satellite images of the damage done to Pakistan's military infrastructure, while Pakistan could not present any satellite images to substantiate its claims.

Islamabad:

Pakistani journalist Moeed Pirzada has exposed Pakistan's victory claims in the recent military conflict with India, saying that Islamabad is misleading Pakistanis while the truth is something else. In a video message that is going viral on social media, Pirzada quotes the New York Times report to substantiate his notion, as he says India's scalp missiles accurately hit the targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan's Armed Forces could not stop it. He adds, "India used BrahMos, and they precisely hit wherever they wanted."

He also underscored that the Indian side showed satellite images of the damage done to Pakistan's military infrastructure, while Pakistan could not present any satellite images to substantiate its claims.

He quotes the NYT report to say that India targeted the Bholari airbase, which is known for housing F-16s, adding the facility's hangar was damaged in Indian strikes. He also acknowledged Indian strikes on Noor Khan airbase as well as Rahim Yar Khan airbase.

Pakistan's Udhampur airbase claim totally false

He adds that Pakistani claims of damaging Udhampur airbase also do not hold water, as the report's before-and-after image of the airbase does not show any damage.

Pirzada, in the video, can be seen drawing the conclusion that whatever missiles Pakistan fired did not have any impact. He adds that if this truth is brought out in public, people are charged with 'cybercrime' in Pakistan.

US saved Pakistan

He asserts that the US has got this ceasefire for Pakistan, as he suggests that 'India was threatened with nuclear strikes', which came after speculations of Pakistan's Nuclear Command Authority's meeting. He adds that the Indian public was in the mood to continue with the strikes to teach Pakistan a lesson.

'48 more hours and Pakistan would have...': Pirzada

Notably, Moeed Pirzada acknowledges the precision and accuracy of Indian strikes, saying, "Had India continued with its strikes for the next 48 hours at a gap of 6 to 8 hours, Pakistan would have been left with very few operational runways."

He said it was a huge crisis for Pakistan, and the US has bailed it out. He adds no other meaning should be drawn from this, and it is clear that the Pakistani people are being misguided.

He adds that it would not be possible for Pakistan to play the nuclear card for long or even use the US to help it bail out again and again.