India hands over first consignment of emergency relief materials to flood-hit Nepal

Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy here handed over the first consignment of emergency relief materials, including sleeping bags, blankets and tarpaulin sheets, to authorities in flood-struck Nepal, according to an official statement. The 4.2 tonnes of aid supplies handed over on Monday were for families affected by the recent inundation in Nepal, the Indian Embassy said in a press release.

Days of relentless downpours late last month triggered widespread floods and landslides, leaving more than 240 people dead across the Himalayan nation. Transported to Nepalgunj from India, the consignment was handed over by Second Secretary Narayan Singh on behalf of the Indian government to the Chief District Officer of Banke, Khagendra Prasad Rijal, the press release said.

It comprised tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, Chlorine tablets and water bottles.

India's assistance to Nepal

The Indian government was also "arranging other essential hygiene items and medicines as well as other relief materials, which will be delivered soon," the press release said. India continues to "remain steadfast" in extending all possible support to the Nepalese government in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides, it said.

India has been the first responder in crisis situations in its neighbourhood and beyond. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, India was the first responder and carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad – Operation Maitri. India also assisted with relief materials in the aftermath of the Jajarkot earthquake in November 2023.

Nearly 200 killed in Nepal floods

At least 192 people died and 32 were still missing in two days of incessant rains caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and over areas in India bordering Nepal. The Nepalese Home Ministry said all security agencies have been deployed for relief efforts following the floods and landslides, and the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have rescued around 4,500 disaster-affected individuals so far.

While those injured are receiving free treatment, food and other emergency relief materials have been provided to others affected by the floods. Hundreds of people are facing a shortage of food, safe drinking water and sanitation in Kathmandu following the natural disaster, according to eyewitnesses. Market prices have also soared as vegetables coming from India and other districts of the country have been temporarily halted due to obstruction in major highways due to landslides.

Numerous roads throughout the nation are severely damaged, and all routes leading to the capital city, Kathmandu, are still blocked, leaving thousands of travellers stranded, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

