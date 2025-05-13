India expresses concern over ban on Awami League, calls for free and fair elections in Bangladesh The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concern over the recent ban on Bangladesh’s Awami League under a revised anti-terrorism law, calling it a troubling development that undermines democratic freedoms. The MEA emphasised India’s support for early, free, fair, and inclusive elections.

New Delhi:

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed concern over the recent ban on the Awami League in Bangladesh, calling it a troubling development that undermines democratic freedoms. During a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The ban on the Awami League without due process is a concerning development. As a democracy, India is naturally concerned about the curtailment of democratic freedoms and shrinking political space. We strongly support the early holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh.”

Awami League banned under revised anti-terrorism law

The Awami League, Bangladesh's oldest political party and the one that led the country’s independence struggle in 1971, was officially banned on Monday under a revised anti-terrorism law. The move comes days after the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, prohibited all activities of the Awami League, including its affiliated organiSations. The ban will remain in effect until the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh (ICT-BD) completes the trial of the party’s leaders, who have been charged with crimes against humanity.

The revised Anti-Terrorism Act 2025 grants the Bangladeshi government the authority to ban any "entity" involved in terrorism, a significant expansion from the original 2009 version, which only allowed for the banning of individuals. The Election Commission (EC) of Bangladesh subsequently suspended the Awami League's registration, effectively disqualifying it from participating in future elections.

India’s call for democratic norms

India's response underscores its broader concerns about democratic norms in the region. The MEA’s statement reflects apprehensions about the curtailment of political freedoms and the shrinking space for opposition voices, which are seen as fundamental to a functioning democracy.

As Bangladesh approaches a critical phase in its political history, India’s call for early, free, fair, and inclusive elections signals its desire for stability and democratic continuity in the region. The situation also highlights the diplomatic challenges India faces in balancing regional security interests with its commitment to democratic values.

(With inputs from PTI)