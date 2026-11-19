New York:

India strongly criticised Pakistan's military leadership of exploiting the country's natural resources for personal enrichment rather than public welfare, and for showcasing them to US President Donald Trump. Speaking at the session, convened by Liberia on natural resources and conflict, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, responded after the Pakistani delegation raised the Indus Waters Treaty.

Harish said on Wednesday (local time) that this was evident when Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, presented Trump with a collection of purported minerals.

Harish made it clear that New Delhi had no intention of discussing bilateral issues at the meeting but said India could not leave Islamabad's remarks unanswered. "It was not our intention to bring other issues into this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to the comment made by the delegation of Pakistan that has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its propaganda. Our position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains clear and consistent and has been articulated at multiple fora," he said.

Notably, India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty for sharing the waters of the river after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 24 people in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in a religiously motivated attack in April last year.

Pak military enriching from mineral resources

Turning his attention to Pakistan's military establishment, Harish cited an incident involving Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir to highlight what he described as the military's control over and exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Without naming Trump, Harish said, "Their Army Chief was seen last September displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their army's role in this exploitation, which is also believed to be behind the recent dismissal of a provincial government in Pakistan and the imposition of a state of emergency there."

He was speaking at an informal meeting of the Security Council on 'Natural Resources and Conflict: Strengthening Cooperation for Prevention and Peace' that was convened by Liberia, which will be next month's President of the Council.

Last year at the White House, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir were photographed gifting rare earth minerals to the US President. The image captured Munir gesturing toward an open wooden case filled with the minerals as Donald Trump observed inside the Oval Office, while Sharif stood nearby smiling faintly.

Pakistan's military country's actual decision-makers

The Indian envoy described Pakistan's military as the country's actual decision-makers, accusing its top leadership of prioritising personal enrichment and hostility towards neighbouring countries over the welfare of ordinary Pakistanis. He said this approach was now backfiring on Islamabad.

"Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, used the country's natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement. They would also be served better if the Pakistani army stops fomenting conflict for its neighbours, which is actually boomerang-ing back to bite their own country."

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