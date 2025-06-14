India distances from SCO statement on Israel strikes, calls for diplomatic de-escalation India distanced itself from the SCO’s condemnation of Israel’s strikes on Iran, emphasising its independent stance and urging diplomatic de-escalation amid rising regional tensions.

New Delhi:

India on Saturday made it clear that it did not participate in the drafting or discussions around a recent statement issued by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which strongly condemned Israel’s military actions against Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India’s independent stance on the escalating conflict and emphasized the need for de-escalation through diplomatic dialogue.

SCO slams Israeli offensive

The SCO, a China-led regional bloc comprising nations including China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India, and several Central Asian countries, issued a statement expressing grave concern over the growing instability in the Middle East. The bloc harshly criticized Israel’s June 13 airstrikes under Operation Rising Lion, calling them a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a threat to regional and global peace.

The SCO’s statement accused Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure and causing multiple casualties, including children, calling the attacks a “gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

India clarifies position, reaffirms call for dialogue

In response, India issued an official clarification, distancing itself from the SCO’s collective stance. The MEA stated that India had already made its position clear on June 13 and had chosen not to participate in the discussions leading to the SCO’s joint statement.

“Our view has consistently been in favour of de-escalation. We urge all parties to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue,” the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had reportedly spoken with both Israeli and Iranian counterparts earlier this week, expressing India's concern over the rising tensions and calling for restraint from both sides.

India urges restraint amid intensifying conflict

India’s clarification comes at a time of deepening conflict between Israel and Iran. On Friday, Israel launched a massive aerial offensive targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. The strikes, which hit sites including the Natanz nuclear facility, killed several high-ranking Iranian scientists and military officers.

In retaliation, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets. According to Iranian state media, at least 60 civilians, including 20 children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential complex. Iran’s UN envoy reported a total of 78 deaths from the Israeli offensive.

Balancing regional ties and strategic interests

India’s measured response reflects its delicate balancing act in the region. While maintaining strong defense and economic ties with Israel, India also values its longstanding relationship with Iran, a key partner in energy and connectivity initiatives such as the Chabahar Port.

By distancing itself from the SCO statement, India reinforces its independent foreign policy approach — one that avoids entanglement in polarizing regional conflicts while pushing for peaceful resolution through diplomatic engagement.