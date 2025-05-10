India destroys Sukkur airbase: Know the importance of this Pakistani base Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistan's actions.

Amid ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict, the Indian armed forces destroyed six Pakistani airbases -- Murid Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, Nur Khan (Chaklala) Airbase, Rahimyar, Sukkur (Bholari) and Chunian Airbase. Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Sukkur Airbase, PAF Base Bholari

Sukkur Airbase, also known as Pakistan Air Force Base Bholari, is located near the town of Bholari in the Jamshoro District of Sindh Province, northeast of Karachi. Inaugurated in December 2017, it is considered one of Pakistan’s most modern and strategically important main operational airbases.

Sukkur hosts No. 19 Squadron of the Pakistan Air Force, which operates F-16 Block-15 A/B aircraft, and No. 18 Squadron, equipped with JF-17 A/B Block-2 fighter jets. The base also serves as a station for the SAAB 2000 Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) aircraft, enhancing Pakistan’s aerial surveillance and operational capabilities.

Pak moving troops in forward areas

Pakistan's military is moving its troops in forward areas, India said on Saturday as the two countries continued to attack each other’s military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict. "The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Pakistan, she said, had launched a high-speed missile in Punjab and attacked medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur. "A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions," Qureshi said.

"Pakistan military used high-speed missiles at 1.40 am to target air base in Punjab. Pakistan used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, jets to attack India's military sites along the Western front, Qureshi said.

