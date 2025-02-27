Ready to work with Indian side to preserve peace, tranquillity in border areas: Chinese defence ministry Both India and China completed the disengagement process in 2024 after reaching an agreement aimed at the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese Defence Ministry on Thursday said the militaries of both India and China are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a “comprehensive and effective manner.” “At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the resolutions related to the border areas in a comprehensive and effective manner,” Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Sr Col Wu Qian told a media briefing here, replying to a question on the status of the normalisation of the situation in the eastern Ladakh sector.

“We are ready to work with the Indian side to jointly preserve the peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said.

India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after firming up a pact for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh, ending over four years of a freeze in ties.

After the finalisation of the pact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan, Russia, on October 23. In the meeting, the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms.

After that, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 23rd Special Representative (SR) dialogue in Beijing on December 18 last year. On January 26, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to the Chinese capital and held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Sun Weidong, under the framework of the 'Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister' mechanism.

After the series of talks, both countries are in the process of normalising bilateral relations. India has been maintaining that ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

(With inputs from PTI)