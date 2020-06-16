Image Source : AP India-China Border Faceoff: China suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured

Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side had suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan valley, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that both China and India suffered causalities as Beijing tried to unilaterally change status quo and "departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley".

Meanwhile, Increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley.

In the morning, the Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear. The officer killed in the clash is Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, while the two soldiers were K Palani and OJha, sources said.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage