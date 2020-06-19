Image Source : PTI US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condoles the soldiers who died in confrontation with China

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has extended his condolences to the people of India for the Indian Army soldiers who dies in the recent face-off with the Chinese PLA in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh.

In a tweet, Secretary Pompeo said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers' families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve."

