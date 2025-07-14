India-China bilateral ties on positive path since PM Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan last year, says Jaishankar In the last few months, India and China have initiated a number of measures to repair the bilateral ties that had severely nosedived following the deadly clashes between the two militaries in 2020. Jaishankar also referred to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-China diplomatic ties.

Beijing:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday noted that the bilateral relationship between India and China has been steadily improving following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024. His remarks came during his televised opening statement at a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Call for open, honest dialogue

Highlighting the significance of ongoing diplomatic engagement, Jaishankar said that a continued normalisation of ties between the two Asian giants could lead to outcomes that are mutually beneficial. He also underlined the importance of open and honest dialogue, especially in the context of the increasingly complex global environment. "Our bilateral relationship, as you have pointed, has been steadily improving since the meeting between Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October," Jaishankar said in his televised opening remarks in the meeting. I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory," he stated.

In the last few months, India and China have initiated a number of measures to repair the bilateral ties that had severely nosedived following the deadly clashes between the two militaries in June 2020. The external affairs minister also referred to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-China diplomatic relations. "The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also widely appreciated in India. Continued normalisation of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes," he said.

Complex global scenario cited

"The international situation, as we meet today, is very complex. As neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important," Jaishankar added. "I look forward to such discussions during this visit." In a social media post, Jaishankar said he conveyed to Vice President Han India's support for China's SCO presidency. "Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory," he said.

Jaishankar attends SCO conclave in China

It should be noted here that Jaishankar is visiting China to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin. It is Jaishankar's first visit to China after the ties between the two countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Jaishankar's visit is taking place less than three weeks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh travelled to the Chinese port city of Qingdao to participate in the SCO defence ministers' conference. China is the current chair of the SCO and it is hosting the meetings of the grouping in that capacity.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Jaishankar discusses SCO's role, modernisation efforts with Secretary General Yermekbayev in China