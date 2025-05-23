India calls out Pakistan's hypocrisy and terror sponsoring at United Nations The debate, which centred on emerging threats and the safety of civilians, humanitarian personnel, and journalists, took a sharp turn when Pakistan attempted to level allegations against India.

New Delhi:

In a strongly worded address at the United Nations Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish P., forcefully rebuked Pakistan for its duplicity and long record of sponsoring terrorism, calling out the country’s glaring hypocrisy in speaking on the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

The debate, which centred on emerging threats and the safety of civilians, humanitarian personnel, and journalists, took a sharp turn when Pakistan attempted to level allegations against India. In a firm rebuttal, Ambassador Harish exposed the irony of Pakistan participating in such a discussion, stating, “For such a nation to even participate in a discussion on the protection of civilians is an affront to the international community.”

India’s envoy did not mince words, highlighting that Pakistan has for decades harboured and exported terrorism across borders, resulting in countless civilian casualties. He underscored that a country which “makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians” is in no position to lecture the world on civilian protection or humanitarian norms.

Pointing to recent atrocities, Ambassador Harish revealed that earlier this month, the Pakistani military launched targeted shelling on Indian border villages, killing over 20 civilians and injuring more than 80. Even more damning were the deliberate attacks on places of worship — gurudwaras, temples, and convents — along with medical facilities, clearly violating international humanitarian law.

"To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical," he asserted, capturing the sentiment of a growing number of nations frustrated by Pakistan’s habitual playing of the victim while actively perpetuating violence.

The ambassador’s remarks reflect New Delhi’s growing impatience with Islamabad’s pattern of using international platforms to deflect attention from its own egregious human rights record and its well-documented support for terrorist groups.

As the world confronts complex threats to civilian lives in conflict zones, India’s intervention served as a stark reminder that genuine commitment to humanitarian principles must begin with accountability, something Pakistan has repeatedly failed to uphold.