India blasts Pakistan as 'terror addict and failed state' at UN; takes on Switzerland over minority remarks Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi came down heavily on Pakistan, branding it a “failed state” addicted to “propaganda and terror.” He also hit out at Switzerland, condemning their comments as “surprising, shallow, and ill-informed.”

In a sharply worded statement, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi called out Pakistan’s habitual misuse of international platforms to peddle falsehoods. Responding to comments made by Pakistani delegates, Tyagi said, “Our measured and proportionate response to the Pahalgam attack made that sufficiently clear. We need no lessons from a terror sponsor, no sermons from a persecutor of minorities, no advice from a state that has conjured its own credibility."

He went on to reaffirm India’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty.

“India will continue to protect its citizens with unwavering resolve. We will defend our sovereignty without compromise. And we will continue to expose, time and again, the elaborate deception of a failed state whose survival depends upon trafficking in terror and tragedy.”

'A dump truck of propaganda': Tyagi tears into Pak's obsession

Doubling down on his remarks, Tyagi ridiculed Pakistan’s leadership and its fixation on India. “We are compelled once again to address provocations from a country whose own leadership recently likened it to a dump truck. Perhaps an inadvertently apt metaphor for a state that continues to deposit recycled falsehoods and stale propaganda before this distinguished council."

He further slammed Pakistan’s abuse of multilateral forums saying, “Pakistan’s systematic abuse of this forum, coupled with its routine manipulation of the OIC as its mouthpiece, has become a familiar pattern. Its pathological fixation on India appears to provide it with existential validation.”

This is not the first time Tyagi has confronted Pakistan with searing rhetoric. In February 2025, during the 58th Regular Session of the UNHRC, he described Pakistan as a “failed state” living on “international handouts.” At the time, he accused the Pakistani establishment of spreading lies scripted by its “military-terrorist complex” and condemned its repeated, baseless references to Jammu and Kashmir at international platforms.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan’s so-called leaders and delegates continuing to dutifully spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex,” he said. He also called Pakistan’s misuse of the OIC disgraceful. “Pakistan has made a mockery of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation by using it as a political mouthpiece.”

India’s firm stand on Kashmir

Reasserting India’s position, Tyagi reiterated that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. “The unprecedented political, social, and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people’s trust in the government’s commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.”

Tyagi schools Switzerland

The Indian diplomat also came down heavily on Switzerland, condemning their comments as “surprising, shallow, and ill-informed.” This response followed Switzerland’s call for India to “take effective measures to protect minorities and uphold freedoms of expression and the media.” “As the current president of the UNHRC, Switzerland must avoid wasting the council’s time with narratives that are blatantly false and misrepresent the reality of India,” said Tyagi.

He urged Switzerland to address its own domestic issues, highlighting problems such as “racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia.” “India, as the world’s largest, most diverse, and vibrant democracy with a deep-rooted tradition of pluralism, remains willing to assist Switzerland in tackling these challenges,” he added.