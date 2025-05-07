India attacks terror camps operated by Masood Azhar: What was the last location of Jaish chief? The nine sites targeted by the Indian Army include the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan's Punjab. The strikes were carried out in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists.

New Delhi:

Indian forces on Wednesday targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan's Punjab. It is being reported that 30 terrorists, associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, have been eliminated in Bahawalpur, a stronghold of terrorist Mohammad Masood Azhar.

A designated terrorist, Mohammad Masood Azhar, is the founder and the chief of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is active mainly in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Masood Azhar was, on May 1, 2019, listed as an international terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

What was the last location of Masood Azhar?

Terror mastermind Masood Azhar is not in jail but at the sprawling headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, despite Islamabad's claims of arresting him, reports suggest. Masood Azhar's last location was the Markaz Subhanallah, the headquarters of the terror group located in Bahawalpur.

Masood Azhar's association with Harkat-ul-Ansar

A terrorist organisation, Harkat-ul-Ansar, was established in 1993, and Masood served as its general secretary. The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in its report in 1998 stated, "HuA, an Islamic extremist organisation that Pakistan supports in its proxy war against Indian forces in Kashmir, increasingly is using terrorist tactics against Westerners and random attacks on civilians that could involve Westerners to promote its pan-Islamic agenda."

The CIA also stated that Hua had abducted at least 13 persons, of which 12 were from western countries, in the period from early 1994 to 1998.

Masood Azhar travelled to Srinagar in 1994

Masood Azhar in early 1994 travelled to Srinagar under a fake identity to ease tensions between Harkat-ul-Ansar's feuding factions of Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. That time, India arrested him in February from Khanabal near Anantnag and imprisoned him for his terrorist activities with the groups. He was imprisoned at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Tihar Jail in Delhi, and lastly the Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

He was released after the IC-814 hijacking. The flight, which was carrying 154 passengers from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, to Delhi, was hijacked by five terrorists. The hijackers demanded the release of three high-profile terrorists: Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

How many terror cases are against Masood Azhar?

Even as there's no specific number for terror cases against Masood Azhar, he is a figurehead of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terrorist group responsible for several attacks. JeM has been linked to attacks such as the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack. Masood Azhar's activities in the UK, including speaking tours and fundraising, have also been linked to the provision of support for terror plots.

In the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case, JeM chief Masood Azhar was among 19 in the NIA charge sheet as well.