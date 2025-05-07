'India is justified in striking terror infra': Rishi Sunak's bold stand on Operation Sindoor UK PM Keir Starmer on Wednesday said that the UK is engaging with both India and Pakistan to push for dialogue and de-escalation after Indian military strikes on terror targets in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor.

London:

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sent a strong message after India launched strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. Supporting India's Operation Sindoor, Sunak said, "There can be no impunity for terrorists."

In a post on X, Sunak wrote, "No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists."

Moreover, UK PM Keir Starmer on Wednesday said that the UK is engaging with both India and Pakistan to push for dialogue and de-escalation after Indian military strikes on terror targets in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor.

Opening the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, Starmer raised the issue of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

His remarks came soon after Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement to say he had been in contact with his counterparts in both countries to urge “restraint”.

"Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain,” Starmer told Parliament.

“We are engaging urgently with both countries, as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians,” he said.

Lammy, in his statement, reiterated the UK’s “serious concern” caused by tensions between India and Pakistan.

“The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward,” said Lammy.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney took to social media soon after news of Operation Sindoor hit the headlines in the UK overnight.

“I am deeply concerned by the events in Kashmir tonight and urge calm and dialogue to avoid further conflict,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)