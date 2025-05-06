Chinese envoy reaffirms Beijing's support to Pakistan to 'secure peace and stability' amid tensions with India Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, met President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday, as he reaffirmed Beijing's support to Islamabad amid escalating ties between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

Islamabad:

In a significant development amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, reaffirmed Beijing's support for Islamabad on Monday after he met with President Asif Ali Zardari. Zardari, in his meeting with the Chinese envoy, exchanged views on different issues, including the tensions between Pakistan and India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. He also expressed concern over the recent measures by India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

“The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of ironclad brothers who have always supported each other in challenging times,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Zaidong thanked Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, emphasising that “China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia”.

Earlier, the Chinese envoy called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who thanked China for endorsing his offer to conduct a neutral probe into the Pahalgam attack.

Ties between India and Pakistan have witnessed a downward spiral following the Pahalgam attack that took 26 innocent lives, which mostly included tourists.

India last week imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

The fresh moves came nearly two weeks after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

