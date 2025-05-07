'Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully': Shehbaz Sharif's first reaction after Indian strikes In his first reaction to the Indian strikes, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war.

Islamabad:

In his first reaction following India's strikes on 9 locations inside Pakistan on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, " Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given." "The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals," Sharif added.

'Will respond with full force': Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan will respond "with full force". “We will respond with full force. We will pay off this debt in the manner such debt is paid,” Asif told Geo News.

He said Pakistan's response would be both kinetic and diplomatic, and it would not take long to retaliate to the Indian attack.

"All places are open for the international media to verify if they targeted terrorists’ camps or civilians,” he said.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that missiles fired by India targeted Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK and Bahawalpur in Punjab province. Chaudhry said three Pakistanis were killed and 12 injured in missile strikes.

India targeted locations in PoK

Officials, however, said that the Indian strikes targeted five places in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bagh in PoK and in the Bahawalpur and Muridke areas of Punjab.

"All of our air force jets are airborne. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan,” he said.