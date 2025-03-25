India and China hold diplomatic talks in Beijing, review situation along LAC: MEA In diplomatic talks held between India and China, the two countries comprehensively reviewed situation along LAC.

In diplomatic talks held between India and China, the two countries comprehensively reviewed situation along LAC. As per the statement by MEA, India, China have agreed to make substantial preparation for next Special Representatives meeting. Both the countries explored various measures and proposals to give effect to decisions taken during last SR talks.