  3. India and China hold diplomatic talks in Beijing, review situation along LAC: MEA

In diplomatic talks held between India and China, the two countries comprehensively reviewed situation along LAC.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey
BeijingPublished: , Updated:

In diplomatic talks held between India and China, the two countries comprehensively reviewed situation along LAC. As per the statement by MEA, India, China have agreed to make substantial preparation for next Special Representatives meeting. Both the countries explored various measures and proposals to give effect to decisions taken during last SR talks. 

