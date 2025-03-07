India agreed to cut down tariffs because somebody exposed them, claims US President Trump Donald Trump's remarks come as he said that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods will kick in on April 2.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that India has finally decided to cut down tariffs because "somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done". Trump's remarks come as he said that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods will kick in on April 2.

"India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done," Trump said.

The US President also said that the United States has been ripped off and that it has to stop. "I had it stopped in my first term and we're going to really stop it now because it has been very unfair. Our country from an economic standpoint, a financial standpoint and a trade standpoint, has been absolutely ripped off by almost every country in the world."

Trump also said right now, the tariffs are "temporary" and "small ones" but "predominant tariffs” that will be reciprocal in nature, will start from April 2 and they will be a big game changer for our country.

"Because we've been ripped off by every country in the world, and now whatever they charge us, they charge us 150-200% (and) we charge them nothing. So whatever they charge us, we're going to charge them, and there'll be no getting out of it. So we look forward to April 2. I've been looking forward to that date for a long time. And that'll be something very big," Trump said.

"On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada — have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them,” Trump had said.

India has “been very strong on tariffs”: Trump

"It’s very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent," he had said. In the past, Trump has called India a "tariff king" and a "big abuser". During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House last month, Trump said that India has "been very strong on tariffs".

"I don’t blame them, necessarily, but it’s a different way of doing business. It’s very hard to sell into India because they have trade barriers, very strong tariffs," he had said.