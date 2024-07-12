Friday, July 12, 2024
     
India abstains from UN resolution demanding Russia to immediately halt offensive in Ukraine

This came after PM Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow where they discussed about the Ukraine conflict. India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has repeatedly expressed its concerns about loss of civilian lives in the war.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 10:42 IST
PM Modi, Russia, Vladimir Putin
Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

New York: India has abstained on a resolution in the UN General Assembly demanding Russia to immediately halt its offensive in Ukraine and urgently withdraw its military and other unauthorised personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The resolution was adopted on Thursday with 99 votes in favour, nine against and 60 abstentions, including India, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

The resolution titled ‘Safety and security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’ demanded that Russia “immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.”

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.

