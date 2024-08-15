US State Secretary Antony Blinken extends Independence day greetings, praises India-US strategic partnership

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @USANDINDIA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with EAM Dr S Jaishankar

As India marked the celebrations of its 78th Independence Day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (August 15) extended warm greetings to the country. In a statement, the US Secretary of State praised the robust India-US partnership across several domains, stating that the foundation of the two nations' ties is based on a shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate the anniversary of their country's independence on August 15," the US Secretary of State said.

"On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-India relations. Our comprehensive global and strategic partnership is grounded in the deep bonds between our people and our economies, and built on the foundation of our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity," he added.

Further, the top Biden aide also praised the India-US ties, stating that cooperation between the two strategic partners is expanding rapidly as they continue to work together to advance their shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. "From climate and clean energy to defense and space technologies, US-India bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before," he added.

