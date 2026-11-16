'Inappropriate to lecture India on democracy': Meloni ally slams Italian leader over 'vote chor' remark

Forza Italia leader Deborah Bergamini publicly criticised fellow Italian politician and Party of European Socialists (PES) Secretary-General Giacomo Filibeck over his remarks on Indian democracy, saying "Europeans should not lecture a country with 970 million voters on democratic principles."

Forza Italia is a coalition partner of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Deborah Bergamini slams Giacomo Filibeck over 'vote chor' remark

In a post on her Facebook account, Bergamini said India has well-established political institutions and an independent judiciary to address internal disputes and grievances within its democratic framework.

Bergamini referred to Filibeck's remarks at a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress and expressed disapproval of his intervention in India's domestic political debate. "An Italian representative from the European Socialists and Democrats group, while attending a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress party, attacked Prime Minister Modi's BJP, declaring: 'Vote thieves, step down from your seats'," she said.

She said democratic societies allow political parties and individuals to raise allegations and put forward their arguments, but such claims must be supported by evidence.

"I believe that, in a democracy, everyone is free to put forward whatever arguments or accusations they choose -- provided, of course, that they can substantiate them. Furthermore, in instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debates of a major friendly nation -- a country with which Italy has established a 'special strategic partnership', fostering deep cooperation across all sectors," Bergamini said.

She also emphasised the need to respect India's democratic institutions and processes. "Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any disputes or grievances should be addressed in accordance with, and with respect for, the established rules of democracy," she added.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Forza Italia leader Deborah Bergamini's post

What's the controversy?

The controversy follows Filibeck's remarks at the Bharat Summit 2026, held in Hyderabad on November 14, where he shared the stage with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

During his address, Filibeck claimed that Indian democracy was "under attack" and being "hijacked". He also echoed the Congress party's campaign slogan, "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, leave your seat), in criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it. And the best way to defend it is to stand by Raul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party. Together with the Indian Congress Party and many other players around the globe, we are part of a progressive alliance, political movements that believe in values like social justice, climate justice, human rights, and true democracy," he said.

Bergamini's remarks came in response to Filibeck's comments, with the Italian legislator maintaining that disagreements and complaints concerning India's electoral processes should be addressed through the country's own democratic institutions and judicial system.

You won't get power by defaming India abroad': Amit Shah

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for making "anti-India" statements at an international conference, accusing him of trying to malign the country's image out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats.

Referring to the 'Bharat Summit 2026' held in Hyderabad, the Union Home Minister said the Congress had invited Left-wing propagandists from across the world and that Rahul Gandhi had used the platform, despite its name, to express anti-India views and tarnish India's reputation before the global community.

"If you want power, stop your foreign trips and start visiting the villages of India; then perhaps your turn might come someday," said Shah, addressing an event in Pune, Maharashtra. "You certainly won't listen, so I want to tell the Congress workers that if you keep following him in this direction, your turn will not come for 30 years.

India and Italy share a Special Strategic Partnership, underpinned by close high-level political engagement, expanding economic ties and cooperation in science and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, elevated bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership in May 2026, building on the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025–2029.

(With IANS inputs)

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