Imran 'Einstein' Khan's new theory, 'Trees produce oxygen at night', leaves Twitter amused

Imran Khan is not new to being trolled on Twitter, since taking charge of the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, Imran has been at the receiving end of several spells of being trolled on Twitter. In his recent goof-up, Imran said, "trees clean the air by producing oxygen during the night and absorbing carbon dioxide."

What's worst is that the Pak PM said this while addressing a programme on the importance of planting trees. And was caught on video saying this.

A video posted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Imran can be heard sharing his wisdom on environmental sciences. Inayat also appropriately called him 'Einstein Khan' in the caption.

Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan. pic.twitter.com/Kqb3ODLySY — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 27, 2019

The video went viral in no time and currently has over 35,000 views. Twitter was at it's creative best while trolling the Pak PM.

Here are some of the best responses to the video on Twitter

A user, in reaction to the video posted his son's 7th class Biology textbook's photo and wrote, "I have great respect to you being an Oxford graduate !! See my son's , grade 7, biology lesson !!!"

. @ImranKhanPTI



I have great respect to you being

an Oxford graduate !!

See my son's , grade 7, biology lesson !!! pic.twitter.com/Gn2qHGvcsh — JayasreeVijayan (@JayasreeVijayan) November 27, 2019

Another twitter user took gave Imran a taste of his own medicine. He said, "Ho sakta hai Japan - Germany ke border par jo trees hain usme se nikalta ho," referring to Imran's statement back in April when the Pak PM said that Germany and Japan share a border.

Ho sakta hai Japan - Germany ke border par jo trees hain usme se nikalta ho. 😁😁 — krishna (@Fantastic446) November 27, 2019

On second thoughts, there are such trees on the border between Germany & Japan that make & deliver oxygen in the night ... — EternalSeeker (@TweetStreet247) November 27, 2019

There's something new to learn from Imran Khan as usual; trees🌲 at night provide oxygen. Really?@Xadeejournalist@abbasnasir59pic.twitter.com/Pjhidq5hha — KHALID MAHMOOD (@KhalidMahmood60) November 25, 2019

If Imran Khan is to be believed, I repeat, if #Pakistan PM Imran Khan is to be believed, trees produce oxygen at night, Germany & Japan share a border, Osama was a champion of Human Rights & Kashmir banega Pakistan. https://t.co/3sOo4g3oo0 — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) November 27, 2019

This is not the first time Imran Khan has been subject to Twitter's sarcasm. Time and again Imran Khan gives the Twitteratti a reason to troll him.