Imran 'Einstein' Khan's new theory, 'Trees produce oxygen at night', leaves Twitter amused

Imran Khan is not new to being trolled on Twitter, since taking charge of the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, Imran has been at the receiving end of several spells of being trolled on Twitter. In his recent goof-up, Imran said, "trees clean the air by producing oxygen during the night and absorbing carbon dioxide."

New Delhi Published on: November 27, 2019 21:15 IST
Imran Khan is not new to being trolled on Twitter, since taking charge of the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, Imran has been at the receiving end of several spells of being trolled on Twitter. In his recent goof-up, Imran said, "trees clean the air by producing oxygen during the night and absorbing carbon dioxide."

What's worst is that the Pak PM said this while addressing a programme on the importance of planting trees. And was caught on video saying this. 

A video posted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Imran can be heard sharing his wisdom on environmental sciences. Inayat also appropriately called him 'Einstein Khan' in the caption.

The video went viral in no time and currently has over 35,000 views. Twitter was at it's creative best while trolling the Pak PM.

Here are some of the best responses to the video on Twitter

A user, in reaction to the video posted his son's 7th class Biology textbook's photo and wrote, "I have great respect to you being an Oxford graduate !! See my son's , grade 7,  biology lesson  !!!"

Another twitter user took gave Imran a taste of his own medicine. He said, "Ho sakta hai Japan - Germany ke border par jo trees hain usme se nikalta ho," referring to Imran's statement back in April when the Pak PM said that Germany and Japan share a border. 

This is not the first time Imran Khan has been subject to Twitter's sarcasm. Time and again Imran Khan gives the Twitteratti a reason to troll him. 

