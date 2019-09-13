Image Source : FILE After 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' flopped, Imran Khan to lead 'Jalsa' over Kashmir in PoK today

In another desperate attempt after its so called 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' turned out to be a flop show, the Pakistan government has announced 'a big Jalsa' in Muzzafarabad in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 11 announced that he will organise "a big jalsa" in Muzzafarabad to send a message to the world about the "continuing siege" of Jammu and Kashmir and to "show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them."

Of late, Twitter has become Imran's favorite place to spew venom against India.

Pakistan government's diversionary tactics are continuing despite the fact that people in PoK time and again have clashed with the security agencies and the federal government over Human Rights violations. Recently, large scale protests broke put in PoK over atrocities by Pakistani Army and human rights violations.

On August 30, Khan asked people to come on the streets to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour but its much-hyped event failed to garner much attention among the Pakistanis.

Pakistani authorities had made desperate attempts to direct school children to join the protests in support of the people of Kashmir, but that failed to gather any steam. Authorities restricted traffic and blocked roads in view of the protests.

All such moves greatly inconvenienced hundreds of Pakistanis as their daily lives were hampered.

While Imran Khan is making useless efforts in the country, country's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is facing a defeat at the hand of the Indian delegation at the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC).

At the UNHRC session, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a false narrative on Kashmir maintained by his country following the Indian government's historic move to abrogate Article 370. However, Pakistan has been strongly reprimanded by Indian delegation.

Interestingly, while Qureshi was addressing the session, protests were held outside the UN Headquarters against the dire situation of Human Rights in Pakistan.

On September 10, the Baloch Human Rights Council organised a briefing on 'The Humanitarian Crisis in Balochistan' at a special tent at Broken Chair in front of the UN headquarters.

