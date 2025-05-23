Imran Khan takes potshots at Asim Munir, says 'General should have given himself title of...' The promotion of Asim Munir comes just weeks after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a high-impact counter-terror operation in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack. The operation exposed Pakistan's inability to shield its territory and airspace from precise Indian strikes.

Lahore:

General Asim Munir, Pakistan Army chief, should have given himself the title of king instead of field marshal, as the country is currently governed by the jungle law, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan said on Thursday (May 22). Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of 'Field Marshal' on Tuesday (May 20) for his role in the recent conflict with India, becoming the second top military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position.

"MashaAllah, General Asim Munir has been made Field Marshal. Though frankly, it might have been more fitting to give him the title of 'King' instead, because right now, the country is ruled by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king," Khan posted on X.

Gen Munir becomes 2nd officer in Pakistan Army's history to be elevated to 'Field Marshal'

Asim Munir became the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal. Ayub Khan, Pakistan's president from 1958 to 1969, holds the distinction of being the country's first Field Marshal. Notably, his promotion to this highest military rank was self-appointed, following his coup and assumption of the presidency in 1958. A year later, in 1959, Khan awarded himself the Field Marshal rank, citing persistent requests from Pakistani civil society members, just before his scheduled retirement from the army. Ayub promoted himself to Field Marshal after seizing power. As President, he used his authority to issue a proclamation promoting himself.

Imran Khan invites Pakistani Army to have a word with him

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, also said that rumours of a deal being made with him are entirely false. He, however, openly invited the military establishment to have talks with him if it truly cared about Pakistan’s interests and future.

"No deal has taken place, nor is any dialogue underway. These are baseless lies." "The country is facing external threats, a surge in terrorism, and an economic crisis. We must unite. I have never asked for anything for myself before, nor will I now," he said.

Pakistan must be ready for India's another attack: Imran

Imran Khan also cautioned the Shehbaz Sharif government about India's another attack and said they must be prepared for any such situation. He said Pakistan has been turned into a place where the law only applies to the weak, never the powerful.

"The ongoing situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is being crushed. When you send the message that the bigger the thief, the higher the office they’ll hold- you bury justice. The NAB still holds a case against (President) Asif Zardari’s sister involving five apartments registered under employees’ names. She is abroad, and no one dares question her. Shahbaz Sharif was accused in PKR 22-billion money laundering case, yet he was made Prime Minister," he said.

Khan further said that over the past three years, Pakistan’s moral and constitutional framework has been utterly destroyed.

"A farcical trial has been resumed in the Toshakhana-II case. Just like in prison, court proceedings are dictated by the will of a single colonel. My sisters and lawyers are being barred from court; my companions are not allowed to meet me; I am denied contact with my children for months; even my books are not delivered, and I am denied access to my physician. This is a continued violation of court orders and laws," he said.

He said he received information about drone attacks carried out in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to officially lodge a protest with the federal government and take immediate steps to stop these drone strikes.

"The killing of innocent civilians in drone attacks does not reduce terrorism as it only fuels it further. After years of struggle, we had succeeded in halting American drone operations in Pakistan. If you claim to be against terrorism, then do not drop bombs on the homes of your own people," he added.

(With agencies inputs)