Two of Imran Khan's sisters released from jail; is he inching towards a deal with Asim Munir?

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has dismissed speculation that the government is negotiating a behind-the-scenes deal with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to secure his release. His remarks came a day after two of Khan's imprisoned sisters, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, were released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. The former premier was also taken to a hospital in Islamabad for an eye procedure earlier this week.

The developments have brought renewed attention to Khan's imprisonment, his family's detention and the possibility of political negotiations between his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the ruling establishment. Naqvi, however, maintained that any relief for Khan would have to come through the courts and not through a political arrangement.

Mohsin Naqvi dismisses speculation about Imran Khan deal

According to Dawn, Naqvi addressed the issue while speaking to reporters at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore on Thursday, November 12. Asked about a possible understanding with Khan, the minister dismissed reports of secret negotiations.

"Rumours have been circulating for the past day or two about what might happen and what might not. These rumours make a good story for two or three days, that's all. Whatever their [Imran Khan and his family members'] legal rights are, they will get whatever relief the courts grant them. Everything else remains unchanged," he said.

Naqvi's statement came amid speculation following the release of Khan's two sisters and renewed attention on the former prime minister's health. He insisted that the courts, rather than the government, would decide what legal relief Khan could receive.

Why were Imran Khan's sisters released?

Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were released from Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday after the Punjab government withdrew the orders extending their detention. Their lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umer, confirmed the development to Dawn.

The two women had been detained on September 21 under Section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960, for an initial period of 30 days. Their detention came ahead of a PTI protest march planned for September 27 in Islamabad, where party supporters were expected to demand Khan's release.

The detention orders issued by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz described the sisters as potential threats to public safety and the maintenance of public order. Authorities alleged that they had participated in the May 9, 2023, protests, encouraged party workers to damage public and government property, and used social media and public meetings to mobilise supporters and create a law-and-order situation.

After the initial detention period expired, the Punjab government extended their custody by another 30 days. The sisters challenged their detention in the Lahore High Court. On October 26, the provincial government informed the court about the extension, after which the petition was disposed of.

Their release on November 12 followed the withdrawal of the extended detention orders by the authorities, rather than a court directive ordering their release. They had spent a total of 53 days in custody. Khan's third sister, Aleema Khan, who was also detained ahead of the planned protest, remains behind bars.

Imran Khan taken to hospital for eye treatment

The release of Uzma and Noreen came amid concerns over Khan's health and his treatment in prison. During the night of November 10-11, the former prime minister was taken from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for treatment of his right eye.

Doctors administered an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection to treat central retinal vein occlusion, a condition affecting vision. Khan was discharged at around 2.30 am and returned to prison.

The procedure took place amid continuing concerns about his eyesight and the medical care being provided to him in custody.

Imran Khan's imprisonment and legal cases

Khan served as Pakistan's prime minister from August 2018 until April 2022. He was arrested on August 5, 2023, in a corruption case involving allegations that he had illegally sold state gifts received during his premiership.

Since his arrest, he has faced more than 100 legal cases, including allegations of corruption, leaking state secrets and violence linked to the protests following his arrest in May 2023. In January 2025, he received a 14-year prison sentence in a land corruption case. He remains lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

The former prime minister and his party have been at the centre of a prolonged political and legal confrontation with the government. His imprisonment, the detention of party supporters and members of his family, and concerns about his health have continued to draw attention.

Government opposed private hospital treatment for Khan

The question of Khan's medical treatment has also led to disagreements between his legal representatives and the government. In August, the Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital for specialist treatment amid concerns over deteriorating vision in his right eye.

The government opposed the choice of a private hospital and requested that Khan be treated at a public facility instead. He was eventually taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Naqvi's latest remarks put the government on record as denying any negotiated arrangement with the former prime minister. While the release of Khan's two sisters and his recent hospital visit have brought fresh attention to his situation, the minister has maintained that any relief for him must come through the judicial process.

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