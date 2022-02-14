'US must review its policy; war on terror bred more terrorists': Imran Khan

Follow us on Image Source : AP US' war on terror bred more terrorists: Imran Khan

The United State's war on terror bred more terrorists, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said. According to a report with the Dawn news, Imran Khan said that Islamabad was virtually a "fortress" during this period. Speaking on his take on terrorism, the Pakistan prime minister said, "The US' 'war on terror' actually bred terrorists. I can tell you from Pakistan's example because by joining the US, we had 80,000 people die."

The war produced more terrorists as it went along, Khan added.

"I am convinced it's exactly the same what happened in Afghanistan. These night raids and drone attacks... the US must review its policy," Imran Khan said.

Khan said US citizens were being told that the drone attacks were accurate and the terrorists were targeted.

"Bombs exploding in villages; how would they only (target) terrorists?" he asked, adding that there was a lot of collateral damage.

"I am afraid, the public in the US didn't know the amount of collateral damage (that happened). We bore the brunt."

He said that Pakistan was considered a collaborator of the US and, therefore, had to face revenge attacks.

"There were suicide attacks all over the country. We lost 80,000 people."

"But the US has withdrawn and the terror continues," Zakaria noted, to which Khan said that the attacks now "are much less".

"You can't compare during the height of the 'war on terror' Islamabad was a fortress. You had suicide attacks going (on) everywhere. Compared to what used to happen, terrorism is almost insignificant now."

