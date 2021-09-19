Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan says Biden faced 'unfair criticism' over Afghanistan withdrawal

US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan was defended by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as he said that Biden faced "unfair criticism" over the move and it was the "most sensible thing" to do. In an interview given to Russia Today on Friday, Khan said: "There was so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do."

Earlier in an interview with CNN, Khan had said that Joe Biden is a "busy man" when he was asked that did he receive any call from the US President.

On Saturday, Khan informed that his government has started negotiations with the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Khan's remarks came following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Dushanbe, where SCO members thoroughly discussed issues associated with Afghanistan.

"After long meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan's neighbors, especially with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, I have begun negotiations with the Taliban for the inclusion of the Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek communities in the Afghan government for an inclusive government," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Regarding Afghanistan, Khan said that there will be "far-reaching consequences in terms of the refugees". He also denied that Islamabad helped the Taliban in the fight against the US forces, Dawn reported on Friday.

"If we believe this is the case, it means Pakistan is stronger than the US and the whole of the Europeans."

Latest World News