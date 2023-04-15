Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Imran Khan makes another BIG claim, says 'Army chief is most powerful person in Pakistan'

Imran Khan on Pak Army: In yet another big revelation, former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the Army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistan's politics and everyone adheres to his decisions. He also lambasted the military establishment for collaborating with the country's "corrupt mafias" to ensure that he should not return to power.

Khan also urged the people to stand with the Supreme Court of the country at the time when the "imported government" is attempting to bring it down. "The Army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistan's politics. All follow his decisions. The military establishment is siding with the corrupt mafia - Sharifs and Zardaris - only to ensure that I must not return to power," he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government has imposed an "undeclared ban" on the broadcast of the PTI chief's speeches by the country's electronic media. Expressing his serious concerns over the division in the country's Supreme Court, Khan said it will be a great tragedy for the country.

Khan urges people to stand by top court

"Division in the Supreme Court will be a great tragedy. I appeal to the nation to stand with the apex court at a time when this imported government is making an all-out effort to bring it disrepute," Khan said.

"Let me tell you. Democracy in Pakistan is now hanging by a thread called Supreme Court and all those, who want democracy in the country, should stand with it," the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

Khan warns Shehbaz Sharif-led govt

The PTI chief said if the government does not stop conspiring against the apex court and continues defying the implementation of its decision to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, the nation must get ready to take to the streets after Eid.

Khan also reminded the military establishment that it should keep in mind that it can no longer be able to force the nation to accept “corrupt rulers".

"The establishment should be mindful of the fact that when a nation rises, the violent tactics do not work. Torture and excesses were earlier committed against my party leaders and workers to silence them but that did not work. And it is not going to work again," Khan added.

