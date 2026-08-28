'They want to kill my father': Imran Khan's sons level serious allegations against Pakistan government

Islamabad:

The health and well-being of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have once again triggered a political storm in the country. Amid growing criticism of the Pakistan government over his treatment in prison, Khan's sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, have made serious allegations, claiming that authorities want to silence their father and may be putting his life at risk. In an interview, the two brothers alleged that attempts were being made openly to keep Imran Khan isolated and suppress his voice. They also raised questions over the medical treatment being provided to the former prime minister and demanded that he be examined by an independent doctor.

Sulaiman and Qasim appeared in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports conducted by former England captain Mike Atherton. Atherton was among 21 prominent former cricketers who had recently written to the Pakistan government, urging authorities to ensure that Imran Khan receives necessary medical care.

During the interview, Qasim accused the Pakistan government of deliberately keeping his father behind bars and claimed that the circumstances surrounding his detention had become increasingly alarming. "They are making it very clear from what they are doing that there is an open attempt to kill him. They want to keep Imran Khan in prison for as long as possible. They believe they can silence his voice. When our relatives recently met him, he said that the situation had become extremely bad. He was comparing it with other political prisoners who were either killed or died in prison. The situation is even worse now. He is kept completely isolated in a cell for more than 23 hours a day," Qasim said. His remarks have added to the concerns surrounding Imran Khan's health and conditions in prison. His sister, Uzma, had also previously levelled serious allegations against the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

'There was a bandage over my father's eye': Sulaiman

Sulaiman questioned why his father had not been examined by an independent and neutral doctor. He said the family had initially hoped for a proper medical examination after a court ordered medical tests, but claimed their concerns increased when Imran Khan was taken to a government hospital instead of a private facility.

"We have to wonder what they are hiding. Why are they not allowing him to be examined by an impartial, neutral doctor? When the court ordered a medical test, we had some hope, but our fears came true when, instead of taking him to a private hospital, they took him to a government hospital. Then he was sent back to prison. He had a bandage over his eye because of an injury. He looked extremely stressed. Every time I have seen him, he has always appeared calm and confident," he added. Sulaiman and Qasim further said that they have not seen their father in person since 2022. According to them, their last conversation with Imran Khan over the phone took place in March this year. The brothers said they wanted to travel to Pakistan and meet him but were not granted visas.

Imran Khan's prison treatment under scrutiny

The latest allegations have once again brought attention to the conditions in which Imran Khan is being held and his access to medical care. His sons have questioned the lack of access to an independent medical assessment and expressed concern over his prolonged isolation.

However, the allegations are claims made by Imran Khan's family and have not been independently established. The Pakistan government has faced repeated criticism from Khan's supporters over his imprisonment, while authorities have maintained their position in legal and political proceedings involving the former prime minister.

Controversy erupts during England-Pakistan Test

The interview also reportedly triggered a separate controversy involving the England-Pakistan cricket series. The interview was broadcast while England and Pakistan were playing the second Test at Lord's, news agency PTI reported citing sources. According to the report, the Pakistan Cricket Board considered the possibility of stopping the match from continuing over the interview. The PCB also reportedly lodged a complaint with the broadcaster regarding its airing.

(With inputs from PTI)

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