Imran Khan's release protests intensify in Pakistan, Section 144 imposed in Islamabad; around 2,000 detained

Islamabad:

Protests demanding the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have intensified once again, with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party launching a major march towards Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The march was launched after talks between the government and PTI failed to produce an agreement. Islamabad has imposed Section 144 as the authorities move to prevent protesters from entering the capital. The PTI-led march is currently making its way towards Islamabad, raising questions over whether the protesters will be able to reach the capital or be stopped on the way.

Two rounds of talks end without agreement

The second round of talks between government negotiators and leaders of Imran Khan's party began at 4 pm on Saturday and continued through the night. However, the negotiations ended in the early hours of Sunday without any agreement being reached between the two sides.

PTI claims 2,000 workers arrested, roads blocked

PTI supporters began the long march from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A large number of party supporters gathered at Gandhi Chowk on Sunday, October 4, and joined the march from there.

Thousands of protesters are now moving towards Islamabad, located around 275 km away. The PTI has claimed that around 2,000 of its workers have been arrested as authorities attempt to prevent the march from reaching the capital. Meanwhile, security has been tightened around Pakistan's Parliament and major highways in Islamabad. Several routes have been blocked using containers as authorities prepare for the protesters' arrival.

March was earlier scheduled for September 27

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had initially announced that it would hold a march towards Islamabad on September 27. However, the party later postponed the protest to October 4 after the Shehbaz Sharif government took stringent measures to prevent demonstrations. The developments have also placed an additional economic burden on the Pakistan government. PTI leaders are demanding permission to meet Imran Khan in jail. They are also seeking permission for a private doctor to examine Imran Khan.

Where will Imran Khan supporters' convoy stop?

The planned route and halt points of the convoy are as follows:

October 5: The convoy will leave Karak at 12:30 pm and halt near Kohat at night.

The convoy will leave Karak at 12:30 pm and halt near Kohat at night. October 6: Protesters from Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai will join the convoy at noon. The convoy will then move towards Peshawar and halt near Mattani at night.

Protesters from Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai will join the convoy at noon. The convoy will then move towards Peshawar and halt near Mattani at night. October 7: The convoy will leave Peshawar's Budh Bair in the afternoon. People from other parts of Peshawar will join it at Kohat Road Bridge and the motorway toll plaza. The convoy will then halt near the Charsadda Interchange at night.

The convoy will leave Peshawar's Budh Bair in the afternoon. People from other parts of Peshawar will join it at Kohat Road Bridge and the motorway toll plaza. The convoy will then halt near the Charsadda Interchange at night. October 8: People from Charsadda and Mohmand will join the convoy at 12:30 pm.

Imran Khan has been in jail since 2023

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since 2023. He faces more than 100 cases, including allegations related to corruption and inciting violence. Imran Khan is currently imprisoned at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. On August 18, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad for examination and treatment following health concerns, particularly an issue related to his eyesight.

(With inputs from AP)

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